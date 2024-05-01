Burke Newcomer Worth A Second Look

Moon Man seems likeliest to go off favourite for the Ayr maiden at 1.52pm and understandably so with his pair of second places, but word on the street has it that Karl Burke thinks quite a bit of Jungle Land, who is making his debut.

A son of Kodiac out of a Kyllachy mare there is no doubt he is bred to like a bit of cut in the ground which he will get here, while the six furlongs looks a good starting point with a possible seventh furlong over the months ahead. His inexperience is a negative, but if he is as good as they hope then he may well make a winning start to his career.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jungle Land 1.52pm Ayr 3/1 most bookmakers