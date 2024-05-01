Could Willie Mullins Be Beaten – Its Not Impossible

We all read about Willie Mullins who is undoubtedly one of the best trainers of all time, but that can mean a bit of value can be found elsewhere when he has runners, and I am hoping that is the case ahead of the Punchestown bumper at 7.40pm this evening.

The Mullins yard are represented by the unbeaten Port Joulain alongside Cantico, but I am going to take a chance on Samyr instead. Also unbeaten after hacking up in his only bumper at Gowran Park, the son of Sea The Moon looked a machine that day, and if Joseph O’Brien thinks he is good enough to get competitive in this field, he almost certainly is.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Samyr 7.40pm Punchestown 9:2 most bookmakers