Caballero The First Value Call at Ayr Today

The 4.30pm at Ayr may be a fiercely competitive handicap over the mile but looking at the forecast prices bright and early and it appears I may (just may) have found an overpriced option.

Top-weight Merricourt is looking for a course and distance hat-trick after wins here on the 12th and the 19th of July (so one a week if he wins again today), and you can understand why he looks set to head the market – until you look a little deeper.

Last time out he won by a length and a quarter and he races with a 5lb penalty now, but back in third on his previous start we had Caballero, half a length away after a characteristically slow start. He was giving six pounds to the winner there, yet receives a pound this afternoon, suggesting he has a solid chance of turning that form around, yet he trades at a much bigger price.

Naturally, they aren’t the only two in with chances here, with Clay Regazzoni a very easy winner at Hamilton last time out for starters, but hopefully you can see why I think I have found the value and I will be backing the five-year-old accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt each-way Caballero 4.30pm Ayr 10/1 Paddy Power Betfair and others.