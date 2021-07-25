Tom Marquand To Put Them To The Sword At Windsor

It looks like another difficult day today but I do quite like the look of Sword Beach in the 7.25pm at Windsor this evening.

Hopefully, the majority of punters will make note of his seventh last time out and ignore his chances, but that was in a Class Two handicap where they were frankly too good for him, but he reverts to far more suitable company now.

The race before had seen a decent enough half-length third over this course and distance off the same handicap mark as he suffers here, and as he has won and placed off higher ratings, his chance is there for all to see.

The changing of headgear from time to time does cause me a few worries and makes me concerned about his attitude, but I am hoping the excellent Tom Marquand will keep him interested throughout and he should go close at a reasonable price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sword Beach 7.25pm Windsor 100/30 William Hill and BetVictor