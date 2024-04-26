Callan Mount Can Put His Rivals To Sleep

Sometimes a horse arrives with the right combination and as I am a firm believer in horses having their second starts after a gelding or wind-operation and I am a huge fan of jockey Neil Callan, all roads lead to Welcome Dream in the 1.38pm at Haydock this afternoon.

A five-race maiden, he has his one and only start so far this season when pulling too hard before fading into third at Newcastle in February, but steps up a furlong here when I am hoping he will settle better with that run under his belt. His jockey is one of the strongest in the saddle which may be needed if he tries to race too freely, and as he clearly has the ability to win a race, today may be his day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Welcome Dream 1.38pm Haydock 13/8 Bet365