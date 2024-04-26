Formbook Suggests A Win For The Boy

I shouldn’t but I will, so please bet accordingly, as a mate of mine, originally from a World away from horse racing, has his first public ride in the UK at Wolverhampton tonight. As well as wishing Aidan Jones the very best of luck, I actually think his mount has a chance, and if he wins to start his career with a bang I would feel terrible if I did not mention it to you all. Bluebells Boy will look to win for the second time on his 19th start in the 6.00pm at Wolverhampton, but arrives in good sorts after a third over six furlongs and a second over this trip last month, both at Southwell. He may not be a world beater but he has more experience than his jockey (no offence Aidan), he looks a solid ride for a young apprentice who I genuinely hope has a long and rewarding career in front of him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bluebells Boy 6.00pm Wolverhampton 17/2 William Hill