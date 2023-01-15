Camera – Action – Winner

Much as I am fully aware that local trainer Gary Moore rarely leaves Fontwell empty handed, but I am rather hoping it will be in an earlier race and not the bumper that closes the card, where I prefer the chances of Film D’Action.

An unraced son of Saddex who gets weight all round as a four-year-old, he runs in the famous J P McManus colours for Anthony Honeyball and won’t need to be anything out of the ordinary to take a hand in the finish first time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Film D’Action 4.00pm Fontwell 11/4 Bet365