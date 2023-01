Meanwhile at Hereford, Missed Tee has always been held in some regard at home with the Skeltons, and top-weight may not be enough to stop him following up a Uttoxeter maiden win as he learns and matures.

He was still as green as grass that day and wandered around close home but he is upped in trip this afternoon in a race that looks very winnable, and for a stable in excellent form in recent weeks.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Missed Tee 1.40pm Hereford 11/8 William Hill