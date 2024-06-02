CAMPBELL CLAIMS NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

Matt Campbell claimed the bet365 North American Darts Championship title for the first time in New York on Saturday, defeating Stowe Buntz 6-4 in the final.

Campbell produced a trio of strong displays to come through an eight-player field of North America’s top talents in front of a passionate 2,000-strong crowd in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Canadian avenged last year’s North American Championship final loss to Jeff Smith in the opening game of the tournament, prevailing 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

There, he defeated his World Cup partner David Cameron 6-4, before overcoming debutant Buntz by the same scoreline to seal the $10,000 title.

Campbell admitted: “I wasn’t sure I’d won, I thought there might’ve been one more leg!

“I’m happy with the win and how I played today, I think I deserved it.

“I want to win this title again next year, I need to tie with Jeff!”

A competitive final saw Campbell land a 120 checkout on his way to taking a 4-1 lead, before Buntz rallied back to 5-4.

With the American crowd favourite looking to force a deciding leg, Campbell then pinned the bullseye for a 121 checkout to win it.

“I tried my best but Matt was spot on, he didn’t miss,” Buntz reflected.

“I felt more comfortable as the day went on and I felt like we were going to go to a decider, but well done to Matt for the 121 finish.

“My goal is still to qualify for the Grand Slam – I love Wolverhampton – and to make it to the World Championship again.”

Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Buntz overcame Adam Sevada 6-2 in the semi-finals, having defeated Jules van Dongen 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

The North American Championship precedes the final stages of the US Darts Masters on Saturday evening, where Jeff Smith will take on Luke Littler in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Series of Darts event.

2024 bet365 North American Darts Championship

Saturday June 1

Schedule of Play

Quarter-Finals

Matt Campbell 6-4 Jeff Smith

David Cameron 6-5 Alex Spellman

Adam Sevada 6-3 Danny Lauby

Stowe Buntz 6-3 Jules van Dongen

Semi-Finals

Matt Campbell 6-4 David Cameron

Stowe Buntz 6-2 Adam Sevada

Final

Matt Campbell 6-4 Stowe Buntz

Note: Under PDC Rule 3.9, Matt Campbell (third year of Tour Card) is not eligible to qualify for the World Darts Championship or Grand Slam of Darts, despite winning the North American Championship. As a result, the qualifying place will be awarded to a further Championship Darts Corporation representative, with details to be confirmed in due course.

Matt Heasley/PDC