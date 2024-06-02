Recent Winner Could Follow Up

Two from Brighton for me this afternoon starting in the opener at 2.30pm when Fai Fai races off 2lb lower than when winning last time out on the all-weather at Lingfield thanks to a more generous mark on the turf.

Add in an extra couple of furlongs here and the fact that he ran on strongly to win by a neck last time, and you can all see why I think he has a solid chance assuming he can physically cope with the ten stone he is forced to carry in this mediocre field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fai Fai 2.30pm Brighton 4/1 all bookmakers