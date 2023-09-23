Can Love Conquer All?

Next up at Hamilton I will be siding with Archie Watson’s improving filly Love Lies ahead of her handicap debut in the 4.00pm. Fourth on her debut at Salisbury she has won her two starts since with a maiden at Ayr followed by a novice stakes at Newcastle by over three lengths, but a mark of 78 seems fair enough as she moves on into better company.

Danny Tudhope rides for owners Clipper Logistics and if she handles the softer going, she may have the edge over Isle of Dreams and Irish Dancer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Love Lies 4.00pm Hamilton 7/4 most bookmakers