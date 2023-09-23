Astronomical Chances

A fiercely competitive handicap at 5.35pm rounds off the Leicester card, but word reaches me that connections feel Astronomica has a solid each way chance.

Trained by Dr Jon Scargill in Newmarket, the Belardo filly has won two of her five starts at Windsor and here at Leicester over course and distance, though she did disappoint last time out when third at Newmarket in a better race, back down in class and on a softer surface which seems to suit, she may well bounce back to her best and put these rivals to the sword.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Astronomica 5.35pm Leicester 6/1 Bet365