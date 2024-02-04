Can We Beat The Bookmakers?

They also race at Taunton this afternoon and I am looking forward to seeing Move With The Beat in the flesh. The son of Doyen would probably be unbeaten after three point-to-points had he not made a hash of the last at Holnicote last April, but he had won as he pleased at Ston Easton in debut, and has scored again since at Bratton Down.

He has moved on to the Emma Lavelle stable for his debut under rules here, and as he has won over two and a half miles already, he won’t have the lack of speed issues some pointers suffer when tried over shorter over hurdles.

Once again we have to trust he will be fit enough to do himself justice, with the market a better guide to that aspect than the form book, but he is only a five-year-old, and I doubt we have seen the best of him just yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Move With The Beat 2.20pm Taunton 13/2 Bet365