Easy Does It At Market Rasen

Market Rasen put on a very interesting card with the bumper that closes things well worth a look, as I am fairly confident it has a few future winners in hiding, but for a bet I prefer the chances of Easy Bucks in the handicap chase at 3.35pm.

Sold out of the John Joseph Hanlon yard after one run and one very easy win at Punchestown in Ireland, he returns to Peter Bowen off a career high mark of 116, but his trainer will know him inside out and will hope the improvement can continue. Gavin Sheehan is riding as well as ever and gets the mount which I see as a positive, and at 5/1 or bigger I will be stepping in each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Easy Bucks 3.35pm Market Rasen 5/1 William Hill