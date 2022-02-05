Captain My Captain

The start of a new week and I will be heading off to Fontwell this afternoon, one of my favourite tracks. I won’t be betting in every race, but I will be opening the wallet ahead of the 2.25pm when I am expecting a big run each-way run from the Anthony Honeyball trained Captain Claude.

He did take a while to get the hang of things before getting off the mark on his third bumper run at Ffos Las when he kept on well to win by two and a half lengths.

Sure to have been well schooled, the added furlong and a half here looks ideal, and if he keeps on improving as hoped, he may even make a winning debut over hurdles with Ben Godfrey good value for his 3lb claim from the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Captain Claude 2.25pm Fontwell 9/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor and others