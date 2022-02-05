Bullet To Shoot Clear Of Her Field

It looks like an each-way kind of day with my second selection priced accordingly (on the tissue, at least), and I will be on Brown Bullet here as the seven-year-old looks to shoulder top-weight to victory in the 3.35pm.

Trained up the road from me in East Grinsted, the daughter of Arcadia hasn’t won a race since March last year when she scored over course and distance in a class three handicap off 2lb higher in the handicap, but she ran better than expected last time when beaten less than six lengths in a Class Two at Newbury.

Dropped in class here (this is a Class Five), if I didn’t know better I would think this was a plan coming to fruition, and back at a track she handles, and plenty don’t, she is just too tempting to ignore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Brown Bullet 3.35pm Fontwell 13/2 888Sport.com