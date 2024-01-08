Cartier Award – At Southwell?

Well with Exeter abandoned I have to rejig my second selection and the buck stops with the once raced Jacques Cartier who heads back to the track in the 6.30pm at Southwell tonight. His first run at Wolverhampton saw the son of Sea The Stars sent off at odds of 14/1, suggesting precious little was expected, but he certainly outran his price with a two-length third, keeping on well over the mile and a quarter trip.

With that run under his belt and an added furlong to travel tonight, plus the Crisford’s recent winners suggesting their string remain in good form, he may well improve past all of these under the excellent James Doyle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jacques Cartier 6.30pm Southwell 6/4 William Hill