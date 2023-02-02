Catch Me If You Can

We really font know where we stand with the Irish horses compared to our own, but the connections of Weveallbeencaught think they have a class act on their hands and he may be a spot of value here.

Seen as a potential Gold Cup horse in the years ahead, he won last time out at Cheltenham readily more than impressively, but the further he goes the better he should be, and in a competitive field, he has a chance of winning but should hopefully at least make the first three to land any each way bets.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Weveallbeencaught 1.20pm Leopardstown 4/1 most bookmakers