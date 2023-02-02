Lets All Go Wilde At Sandown

22 years of statistics to work with for my obligatory once a weekend handicap that has served us pretty well recently, so here we go once again with all the facts from past runnings which I hope will repeat themselves this afternoon. All those who completed last time out came home in the first five (100%), all were aged nine or younger (100%), all were rated 117 or above (100%), none had raced in the last seven days (100%) none were priced bigger than 20/1 at the off (100%), all came from the first 10 in the betting (100%), and none had raced more than six times this season. Using those filters we lose five horses, and it is on to stage two. Only one carried more than 11 stone seven (95%), only one was officially rated higher than 142 (95%), only one hadn’t raced in the last 90 days (95%), and only one had raced more than five times this season (95%). Put that lot together and all we have left are seven.

Next we look at trainers and Philip Hobbs (three winners and three places from 11 runners), Paul Nicholls (four winners and two places from 16 runners), and Venetia Williams (two winners and two places from 14 runners ) are the only handlers to win this more than once, though no jockey still riding has managed to repeat a victory. They both have horses left on the shortlist (which for amusement purposes is Wilde About Oscar, Stellar Magic,Bothwell Bridge, Jet Of Magic, Coquelicot, Bells Of Peterboro and Schalke) so now its all about their past performances. I’m not 100% here but I can say that Wilde About Oscar has won off a mark of 146 in the past and is rated just 136 here, and with the Skelton team in good form, he will be carrying my each way cash.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wilde About Oscar 2.55pm Sandown 22/1 Coral