Cazoo Premier League Fixtures Confirmed

Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen will collide in a repeat of the World Championship final in Belfast on Thursday, with each night’s opening fixtures confirmed for the 2023 Cazoo Premier League.

This year’s tournament will see eight of the sport’s top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

The Cazoo Premier League season gets underway at The SSE Arena in Belfast, with the opening night’s quarter-finals headlined by a blockbuster showdown between Smith and reigning champion Van Gerwen.

This will be the pair’s first meeting since their Alexandra Palace epic on January 3, which saw Smith land a history-making nine-darter en route to clinching his maiden World Championship crown.

Two-time World Champion Peter Wright plays newly crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey, who celebrated his first televised triumph in Milton Keynes on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Dimitri Van den Bergh marks his Premier League return with a clash against 2021 champion Jonny Clayton, while 2020 runner-up Nathan Aspinall plays Gerwyn Price – who famously landed two nine-darters in Belfast last year.

Night Two will take place at Cardiff’s International Arena on February 9, with Price pitted against Dobey on his homecoming, while Clayton makes his return to home soil with a tie against World Champion Smith.

Wright will headline Night Three at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro when he takes on Van den Bergh, with six-time champion Van Gerwen up against Aspinall in a repeat of October’s World Grand Prix final.

The sport’s biggest roadshow rolls into Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday February 23, as Smith and Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 Cazoo World Championship final.

Night Five in Exeter will then see a repeat of two televised finals from 2022, with Van Gerwen meeting Price in a repeat of July’s World Matchplay decider, before Aspinall and Smith battle it out in a rematch of November’s Grand Slam showpiece.

Quarter-final fixtures for 14 of the 16 league phase nights are listed below in draw bracket order, with fixtures for Night Eight and Night 16 to be determined by league standings heading into each night.

All matches will be played over a best of 11 legs format, with a £10,000 bonus on offer to each night’s winner.

Ranking points will also be awarded each night – with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists – to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 25.

Tickets for the Cazoo Premier League are now on General Sale – visit pdc.tv/tickets for more details.

The 2023 Cazoo Premier League will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2023 Cazoo Premier League

Night One – Thursday February 2

The SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Night Two – Thursday February 9

Cardiff International Arena

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night Three – Thursday February 16

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton v Chris Dobey

Night Four – Thursday February 23

3Arena, Dublin

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey v Michael van Gerwen

Night Five – Thursday March 2

Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright

Night Six – Thursday March 9

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey v Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night Seven – Thursday March 16

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

Night Eight – Thursday March 23

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals

Fixtures based on league table following Night Seven

Night Nine – Thursday March 30

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall v Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Night Ten – Thursday April 6

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall v Jonny Clayton

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Michael Smith

Night 11 – Thursday April 13

The Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith

Night 12 – Thursday April 20

Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey v Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Night 13 – Thursday April 27

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 14 – Thursday May 4

AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Night 15 – Thursday May 11

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey v Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 16 – Thursday May 18

P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals

Fixtures based on league table following Night 15

Play-Offs – Thursday May 25

The O2, London

Semi-Finals & Final

The Cazoo Premier League format remains as per 2022 with the eight players competing down a winner on each league night, featuring matches over the best of 11 legs.

Players will face each other twice in quarter-final ties throughout the season, with the fixtures being balanced for players to be in opposite halves of the draw in an equal number of weeks following a review of the 2022 schedule.

The fixtures for Night Eight and Night 16 will be based on the league table following Night Seven and Night 15 respectively.