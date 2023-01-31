We Can All Dream…

Wincanton put on a decent card this afternoon and both my bets will be running there, starting with a little each way on Colden’s Dream in the 1.30pm, a handicap hurdle for amateur and Conditional jockeys. He used to be in the hands of Dan Skelton where he finished second on his debut at Newton Abbot before going downhill and ending with a fall at Leicester before being pulled up at Sandown.

Off for over a year there are clearly risks attached for his followers, but he was travelling well before his tumble off a mark 9lb higher than he faces today, and also takes a drop in grade to this class five contest. Add the excellent Lorcan Murtagh in the saddle, and he could surprise a few, and even a place should see us making a decent profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Colden’s Dream 1.30pm Wincanton 16/1 Bet365