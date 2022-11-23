Champ To Live Up To His Name

I had to check the calendar at least twice to confirm it was a Friday afternoon and not the weekend when I saw the line-up for the Long Distance Hurdle which looks like it will force some major movements in the Stayers Hurdle market for Cheltenham if we see an easy winner.

Paisley Park won this in 2019 and is a personal favourite, but he is a law unto himself and although perfectly capable of winning this on a going day, that cannot be guaranteed. Dashel Drasher is another old favourite I like but he tries this trip for the first time which has to add a question mark over his chances, and that leads me (almost reluctantly) to Nicky Henderson’s Champ.

The ten-year-old loves it here at Newbury with four wins from five starts (two each over hurdles and fences), has raced over this sort of trip six times, winning three of them, and has won on his return from a break on numerous occasions, suggesting fresh may be the best time to catch him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Champ 3.05pm Newbury 15/8 William Hill and Boylesports