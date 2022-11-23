Like An Oasis In The Desert

A disappointing five runners here over the two and a half miles at Newbury but it is still a strong looking field, and whoever wins here may well be worth following. Stage Star is the likely jolly for the Paul Nicholls yard, but I have had a major brainstorm and will be backing complete outsider Wonderwall, though admittedly with much reduced stakes.

He would come up short of these rivals over hurdles with a maiden win at Doncaster, but he had every chance in Listed class at Huntingdon when falling at the last, and I am quietly confident he will be much much better over fences. Closely related to the classy Riverside Theatre I just think he may be bred for this game, and I can’t let him run unbacked at the forecast prices – even if it is to pennies.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Win Wonderwall 1.55pm Newbury 20/1 Bet365