Change Channels For The PDC Darts next year

VIAPLAY TO SHOW PDC EUROPEAN TOUR IN UK & EUROPE FROM 2023

Viaplay Group and the Professional Darts Corporation have agreed a five-year deal that makes the Viaplay streaming service the exclusive home of the PDC European Tour in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland and all Nordic & Baltic countries.

Starting from February 2023, the European Tour offers regular top-level events showcasing the superstars of darts and represents a significant addition to Viaplay’s fast-growing sports portfolio in the UK – the world’s biggest dartsmarket.

The PDC European Tour brings darts fans 13 live events across the season. Each event spans three days with eight hours’ competition per day, delivering a total of 312 live hours of world-class action on Viaplay every year up to and including 2027.

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group Chief Sports Officer, said: “The PDC European Tour shows darts’ ongoing global growth. Becoming the home of this exciting series in the birthplace of the sport is a further sign of Viaplay’s UK ambitions.

“The UK has darts at heart and this deal will make our service even more attractive to local viewers. At the same time, we can bring additional thrilling events to fans across our European footprint, where we have worked successfully with the PDC for many years.”

PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter said: “Viaplay have become a major broadcaster of PDC events over recent years and this is a natural extension of their coverage.

“The European Tour, which in 2023 will pay out over £2.2m in prize money, is a much-loved series amongst darts fans and we’re delighted to be able to bring it to a new and wider audience through Viaplay’s numerous territories.”

Viaplay launched in the UK on November 1 with a unique offering of Viaplay Originals, curated third-party content and live sports.

The sports line-up includes all European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO and FIFA World Cup played by the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland men’s national football teams, along with the UEFA Nations League and friendlies, until 2028.

In total, Viaplay holds UK rights to over 1,000 UEFA international matches from across Europe.

In the UK, Viaplay also shows LaLiga, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Coppa Italia football; BKT United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League and TOP 14 rugby; NHL, IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Champions Hockey League and Elite Ice Hockey League; CEV volleyball; KSW mixed martial arts; EHF handball; ISU figure skating and speed skating; and World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and Indoor Tour.

The Viaplay Film & Series package is priced at £3.99 a month and the Total package including live sports at £14.99 a month. More more details, visit viaplay.com.

In its European markets, Viaplay Group has a long-term partnership with Matchroom Sport, owner of the PDC.

Viaplay is the exclusive streaming home in the Netherlands, Poland, and all Nordic and Baltic countries of the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and World Series of Darts Finals.

The two companies are also working together to stage the popular Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events.

2023 PDC European Tour

ET1 – Baltic Sea Darts Open

February 24-26, Wunderino Arena, Kiel, Germany

ET2 – European Darts Open

March 24-26, Ostermann Arena, Leverkusen, Germany

ET3 – International Darts Open

March 31-April 2, Sachsenarena, Riesa, Germany

ET4 – German Darts Grand Prix

April 8-10, Zenith, Munich, Germany

ET5 – Austrian Darts Open

April 21-23, Steiermarkhalle, Graz, Austria

ET6 – Dutch Darts Championship

April 28-30, WTC Leeuwarden, Netherlands

ET7 – Belgian Darts Open

May 5-7, Oktoberhallen, Wieze, Belgium

ET8 – Czech Darts Open

May 12-14, Hala Kralovka, Prague, Czech Republic

ET9 – European Darts Grand Prix

May 26-28, Glaspalast, Sindelfingen, Germany

ET10 – European Darts Matchplay

June 30-July 2, Arena Trier, Germany

ET11 – German Darts Open

September 8-10, Sparkassen-Arena, Jena, Germany

ET12 – Hungarian Darts Trophy

September 22-24, BOK Sportcsarnok, Budapest, Hungary

ET13 – German Darts Championship

October 13-15, Halle 39, Hildesheim, Germany