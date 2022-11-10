Darts Returns To Asia As The Sport Keeps Growing In Popularity

PDC ASIAN TOUR TO RETURN IN 2023

The PDC Asian Tour is set to return to a full calendar of events for the first time in four years in 2023, with 24 events scheduled to take place across the continent next year.

Following its introduction in 2018, the Asian Tour enjoyed a successful first two years before the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted the 2020 campaign, with subsequent restrictions prohibiting a return in 2021 and 2022.

This year saw the PDC Asian Championship introduced – with Christian Perez taking the title and the four semi-finalists qualifying for the Cazoo World Darts Championship in Fukuoka in September.

However, a full calendar of events will return in 2023, with the first 15 events confirmed to be taking place across five territories.

2023 PDC Asian Tour Schedule

Asian Tour Events 1-3

March 11-12, Kobe

Asian Tour Events 4-6

March 25-26, Seoul

Asian Tour Events 7-9

April 15-16, Tacloban

Asian Tour Events 10-12

April 29-30, Hong Kong

Asian Tour Events 13-15

May 27-28, Ulaanbaatar

Dates for a further nine events, to be played across three territories, along with the 2023 PDC Asian Championship will be confirmed in due course.

Each event offers $10,000 in prize money, with prize money won counting towards the PDC Asian Tour Order of Merit which will be used as a means of qualification for PDC televised events – the World Darts Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and World Cup of Darts – as well as the Asian Darts Championship.

“We are delighted to be able to re-introduce the PDC Asian Tour as we continue to bring competitive darts back to the continent following the Covid-19 pandemic,” said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

“We would like to thank the International Darts Company for their continued support as we strive to boost darts across Asia.

“The PDC Asian Championship in September was a great success and I’m sure that players will be excited to pick up where they left off in 2020 after a highly-encouraging first couple of years of action on the Asian Tour.

“There have never been so many opportunities for Asian players to make a mark in the PDC, with incentives on offer to qualify for a number of our televised events.

“Christian Perez will lead that as he competes in the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts next week and headlines four competitors at the Cazoo World Darts Championship.”

PDC Asian Tour – Event Prize Fund Breakdown

Winner $2,000

Runner-Up $1,000

Semi-Finalists $500

Quarter-Finalists $300

Last 16 $200

Last 32 $100

Last 64 $50

Total $10,000

Entry information will be confirmed at www.pdc-asia.tv. Entry per weekend will cost $70 for one event, $120 for two events and $150 to compete in all three events.