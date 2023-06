Batal Dubai looked a sprinter of promise as a two-year-old with two wins from four starts at Haydock and Newcastle, before the heavy ground at Newbury left him with no chance whatsoever when he was a well-beaten seventh off 1lb higher.

Put away for the winter he should do even better this season as a son of Profitable, and with the Charlton stable in good form of late as well, he is difficult to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Batal Dubai 7.15pm Windsor 10/1 888sport.com