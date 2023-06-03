Get On The Winning Line

Windsor is my meeting of choice this Monday and I have heard nothing but good things about The Line who went into pretty much every notebook after finishing third on his only run to date. He played up at the start at Ascot before missing the start and running as green as grass, but once the penny did drop he finished well to be beaten just the three lengths at the line.

It seems more than likely that he will have learned plenty from that experience, and if that is the case it will take a good one to stop him with a hood added to aid his focus and help him get away with the rest of the field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Line 6.15pm Windsor 2/1 all bookmakers