Chasing Debutant Has Conditions In His Favour

I’m never sure if I will get any free burgers every time mention McFabulous (none yet but I live in hope), though I will be shocked if the Paul Nicholls trained eight-year-old doesn’t win this contest.

If this race were over hurdles then he would likely win by 10 lengths or more, and as he is reported to have schooled well at home, I seen no reason why he cannot get off to a winning start over the larger obstacles here with track and trip seemingly ideal.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win McFabulous 1.15pm Wincanton Evens Bet365