Storm In A Tea Cup

Brewinupastorm won this last year by nine lengths and sems sure to go off at a pretty short price to double up even though this is his first start following wind surgery of some kind.

His stable are going well with three recent winners, but more importantly, he seems to go well fresh.

Dashel Drasher is a personal favourite, but I note he has not won first time out since a bumper in 2018, and that is just about enough to tip the scales in favour of the jolly here, who may prove hard to beat assuming a clear round.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Way Brewinupastorm 2.45pm Aintree 11/10 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor, and Boylesports