Chasing Debutant Looks Worth Consideration

Well the weekend is over and we need to deal with some lower quality stuff today, but a winner is a winner regardless, and I am hoping that Doyen Du Bar could be well above average over fences, as the son of Doyen heads to Carlisle for the 2.02pm for his first ever start over the larger obstacles. Lightly raced for an eight-year-old with a Carlisle success from two bumpers, and wins at Ayr and Kelso over hurdles, the latest in January by 17 lengths despite being eased down before the line.

There are a surprising number of decent chasers in his pedigree suggesting there is no reason why he cannot improve even further, and it will be interesting to see if he turns out to be as good as connections clearly hope.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Doyen Du Bar 2.02pm Carlisle 3/1 most bookmakers