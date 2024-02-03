In-Form Hurdler Can Give The Bookies A Problem

I don’t know what they have done to the training regime for El Jefe at the Andrew Hamilton stable but whatever it is, it’s working big time. The winner of only one of his first 35 starts, he has been rejuvenated in recent outings with three successes in a row at Sedgefield (twice) and Haydock, the latest by an easy three lengths in a Conditional Jockeys Handicap off a mark of 96 where jockey Conor Rabbitt could not claim anything from the saddle.

Upped another 8lb by the handicapper, he is bound to find this tougher to cope with, but his jockey can now take 5lb off his back and if he remains in the same form, his winning run may not come to an end just yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win El Jefe 3.32pm Carlisle 100/30 Bet365