Check Mate For Fanshawe?

Only the one race to wait for our second bet when I am pretty sweet on the chances of Enpassant in the 4.45pm for the in-form James Fanshawe yard. Although still a maiden after five starts, the son of Starspangledbanner ran his best race yet when beaten less than a length into third at Lingfield over the seven furlongs he faces here, despite a slow start that may have cost him the race.

Only put up 1lb for that which I see as generous, he gets 8lb from main danger Ribble Radiant, and that may be more than enough to see him get off the mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Enpassant 4.45pm Newcastle 7/1 Bet365