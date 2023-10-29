Having It Large At Newcastle

I am leaving Chepstow alone today as I try to work out the form of the Paul Nicholls horses who are winning and running poorly in equal measures, which makes them difficult to back – or oppose. I am heading off to the all-weather at Newcastle instead where I like the look of Loom Large ahead of the opener at 4.10pm, a mile and a quarter handicap.

A course and distance winner at the beginning of the month, the son of Acclaim was put up a couple of pounds for that and then ran a blinder over the mile here to be beaten a head. He kept on well that day suggesting the return to this trip will suit and as he has no more to carry from the handicapper (perhaps surprisingly), he may well get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Loom Large 4.10pm Newcastle 5/1 all bookmakers