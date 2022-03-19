Chef Could Serve It Up At Plumpton

I haven’t been drinking (honest) but I am going to take a risk on a big priced outsider at Plumpton, though more in hope than anything else so I suggest you adapt your stakes accordingly – downwards. Trainer Philip Hobbs has his string in fine fettle with a 23% strike rate in the last two weeks, and I am going to side with Chef D’Equipe in the 2.30pm in the hope he bounces back to form on his second start after wind surgery.

Now a ten-year-old, he as been in frankly awful form lately, pulling up in his last two starts, but what if they can get him back to something even near to his best? He races off a mark of 110 here, his lowest ever rating since arriving from France in 2017, and has won off marks as high as 131, and placed off up to 135. Basically he is thrown in here if he is back to form, and will lose if he isn’t – but this price in a four horse race is just impossible to resist – your call if you follow me in – or not.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chef D’Equipe 2.30pm Plumpton 7/1 William Hill