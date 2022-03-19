Strong Fancy At Southwell

Fancy Stuff caught the eye on her debut under Rules at Ludlow when coming with a powerful run to get up late on and win going away, and as that was her first start since winning a point-to-point at Fairyhouse in April last year, a gap of close to eight to eight months, it seem fair to assume she will both strip fitter for the race, and have learned a lot from the experience.

Not too many horses are good enough to double up under a penalty in bumpers so she will need to pull out all the stops here, but if she is as good as I hope, she may win this before being put away for a career over hurdles next season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fancy Stuff 2.10pm Southwell 7/2 Bet365