Chelsea For The Cup

Off to the all-weather for our second bet today and it’s another risky one but hopefully priced accordingly, and if we can sneak a place we will be in clover.

Top-weight Ghaaliya won’t jump off the page to most punters after her ten and a half-length seventh here last time out, but bear with me. That was her first run for trainer Chelsea Banham having arrived from the Brian Meehan yard, and her first race since last November, so she was fully entitled to need the run. She has only had four starts and may well have more to offer with further experience, and won first time out here over course and distance as a two-year-old in June last year.

Her other races include a try in Listed class at Newmarket and a fourth to Potapova (now rated 100) at Chelmsford when beaten nine lengths which at the standard 2lb per length over seven furlongs, could see her possibly rated 82 – and she races off 72 here. She didn’t stay the seventh furlong here, the same as on her last outing when pulling too freely, but back a furlong and with that race under her belt, I am hoping we get a far better performance here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ghaaliya 7.45pm Kempton 25/1 Bet365