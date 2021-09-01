We Have A Winner – Relatively Speaking

Backing a horse first time after a gelding operation is not always the best thing to do, but Uncle Bryn has all the talent in the World but needed to be cut after some coltish displays this season and daft as the saying may be, I am hoping it makes a man of him!

The winner of both races at two on the all-weather at Kempton and Wolverhampton, he started this season with a third over a mile and a quarter in Listed class at Epsom before being thrown in to group company in the Dante at York (Group Three) where he trailed home last after losing his action.

Rested and operated on since, he is clearly held in high regard to have competed at that level, and dropped back to a mile and in to handicap company, he is hard to go against for the Gosdens here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Uncle Bryn 3.40pm Ascot 5/2 most bookmakers