Cheltenham Specials Coming Soon

As we tip-toe through the minefield of some frankly poor quality racing over the next couple of weeks, the good news is that I will be providing you all with a Cheltenham preview each and every day of the World renowned Festival, from the first race on Tuesday the 15th of March, through to the last on Friday the 18th.

I will talk over each and every race and give my opinions for you to read and draw your own conclusions, but I will not be tipping in every race – three a day will do for us all on such occasions, and they will be clear to all and have their own separate page.

There is an old racing saying that you may have heard – “the only way to leave Cheltenham with a small fortune is to start with a large fortune” – and fun as it is (and racing and betting should be fun), expecting to find the winners of any race, let alone every race, is just unrealistic.

Nicky Henderson – plenty in with chances at Cheltenham

When we get started do remember to shop around for best prices, keep a look out for special offers (enhanced prices, extra places, money back if beaten less than a length and so on) and try to take full advantage. It won’t be easy, we will have plenty of losers (as well as some winners, hopefully), and there will be a lot to talk about – but do remember, never gamble more than you can afford to lose – there aren’t too many bikes in the bookies’ car park and at the end of the day they hold most of the Aces.

See you on the 15th – looking forward to it and I hope you are too!