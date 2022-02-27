Pointing To A Winner?

The fact that I am even considering a bet in a Hunter Chase tells you how bad the racing is today, but at the prices I am willing to have a very small bet on Indirocco in the 4.05pm in the hope he can transfer his point-to-point form to racing under rules.

He gets on particularly well with jockey Gina Andrews who has won three point-to-points when in the saddle (and gone well in the other two with a second and a third), and although he has a few pounds to find on official ratings (over a stone to be precise!), I am hoping he will try to make all over this reduced trip and have them all off the bridle a long way from home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Indirocco 4.05pm Leicester 9/2 Bet365