Chill Out With Frankel’s Son At Newbury

Lisboa and Silver Knott both look the part on paper here and I will be making detailed notes after their debut efforts, but if the experience gained by Childean when fifth here over a furlong shorter may well give him the narrowest of edges. A beautifully bred son of Frankel who set Juddmonte back a huge 550,000 Guineas as a foal, he was sent off joint-favourite last month which is unusual for an Andrew Balding newcomer, suggesting he had been pulling up trees on the gallops. Sadly. Those who backed him lost their cash that day but he was not disgraced for an instant, keeping on well to be beaten less than four lengths at the line, and with the seventh furlong seemingly ideal I expect an even better run today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Childean 1.33pm Newbury 4/1 Bet365