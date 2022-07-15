In To The Light At Redcar

With the current hot weather causing a long list of non-runners as well as changes to the race times I suggest reduced stakes this afternoon as we simply do not now how the individual horses will react to the soaring temperatures. Starting off at Redcar, it seems fair to say that the Marco Botti newcomers invariably improve for their first run, yet the slowly away Out Of Shadows pounced late at Brighton to win by a length, and looks all set to be even better suited by the seventh furlong here.

I never take Brighton form too literally (it’s a strange old track), but he isn’t being overfaced in the 2.05pm at Redcar and may well follow up his debut victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Out Of Shadows 2.05pm Redcar 100/30 Bet365