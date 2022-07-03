Chimed Can Call the Tune

Sticking at Pontefract for our second bet and I simply refuse to believe that Chimed can be anywhere near as bad as he looked when only sixth last time out at Nottingham though he paid the ultimate price and has been gelded since that run in May. One race prior to that the son of Frankel finished a neck second at Windsor to Maksud, who has raced (unsuccessfully) in Listed and Group class since.

A repeat of that would surely be good enough in what looks like a pretty weak field, and with William Buick in the saddle all things are possible.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win Chimed 4.45pm Pontefract 4/5 Bet365