Star To Shine Bright

I am normally a big fan of using the official figures to help me come to my decisions but I am becoming such a big fan of the Marco Botti Neil Callan combination that an each way bet on Rising Star in the 3.15pm at Pontefract may yet reap some kind of dividends.

She does have to find 9lb with likely favourite Thunder Beauty if the handicapper is to be believed, but she won the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out which is a tricky race to take home and although stepping out of handicap company here, deserves serious consideration at the very lest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rising Star 3.15pm Pontefract 15/2 all bookmakers