CHISNALL TO OPEN TITLE CHALLENGE AGAINST ZONNEVELD OR PUHA IN ROSMALEN

Dave Chisnall will begin his defence of the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship against Niels Zonneveld or Haupai Puha, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s event confirmed.
The Autotron will play host to the seventh PDC European Tour event of 2024 from May 24-26, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize in Rosmalen.
This weekend’s action will see reigning champion Chisnall bidding to retain the title, with Dutch number one Michael van Gerwen set to headline on home soil, as he sets his sights on a first European Tour success of the year.
Friday’s first round – which will be broadcast through PDCTV, Viaplay and DAZN – will feature 16 matches across two sessions, as Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld makes his highly-anticipated return to home soil.
Five-time World Champion Van Barneveld will take on Scottish star Cameron Menzies in a blockbuster first round tie, with Dirk van Duijvenbode also in action against former World Championship quarter-finalist Callan Rydz.
Jermaine Wattimena will play Austrian Darts Open runner-up Joe Cullen for a place in Saturday’s second round, as Kevin Doets goes head-to-head with in-form Belgian Mike De Decker.
Zonneveld faces New Zealand’s number one Puha in his opener, while UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and German number two Gabriel Clemens renew their European Tour rivalry in another stand-out clash.
Ten-time TV title winner James Wade will also be in first round action as he kicks off his campaign against Finnish debutant Teemu Harju, with 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding up against a Host Nation representative.
Former Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa meets an in-form Dom Taylor, while Brendan Dolan bids to preserve his hopes of World Cup qualification when he faces emerging youngster Owen Bates.
The 16 seeded players will then enter the fray in Saturday’s second round, as top seed Chisnall sets his sights on a seventh European Tour crown.
Van Gerwen will take centre stage against De Decker or Doets on Saturday evening, as the three-time World Champion targets a second title in the Netherlands in 2024, following his Dutch Darts Masters triumph in January.
Second seed Damon Heta will open his challenge against Ritchie Edhouse or Czech qualifier Jiri Brejcha, while Gerwyn Price makes his European Tour return against William O’Connor or Mickey Mansell.
Dutch number two Danny Noppert could face Gilding in a battle of the former UK Open champions, with sixth seed Josh Rock handed a tough opening assignment against Rydz or Van Duijvenbode.
Van den Bergh and Clemens will compete for the right to play former European Champion Ross Smith, as two-time World Champion Peter Wright prepares to take on Van Barneveld or Menzies in an intriguing second round tussle.
Elsewhere, Gian van Veen – seeded for the first time on the European Tour – will mark his return to home soil with a meeting against Taylor or De Sousa.
Following Saturday’s second round, the last 16 will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.
NB: From the original list of entries, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall have withdrawn from the event, and have been replaced by Ritchie Edhouse and Jermaine Wattimena from the Reserve List, with Jonny Clayton becoming a seed in Smith’s absence.
Live coverage of all 2024 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.
2024 Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship
Rosmalen, May 24-26
Tournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards
(1) Dave Chisnall v Niels Zonneveld/Haupai Puha
(16) Jonny Clayton v Host Nation Qualifier 3/Host Nation Qualifier 4
(8) Ryan Searle v Teemu Harju/James Wade
(9) Stephen Bunting v Madars Razma/Jeffrey de Graaf
(4) Danny Noppert v Andrew Gilding/Host Nation Qualifier 2
(13) Ricardo Pietreczko v Joe Cullen/Jermaine Wattimena
(5) Michael van Gerwen v Mike De Decker/Kevin Doets
(12) Chris Dobey v Host Nation Qualifier 1/Ryan Joyce
(2) Damon Heta v Ritchie Edhouse/Jiri Brejcha
(15) Daryl Gurney v Ryan Meikle/Luke Woodhouse
(7) Ross Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Gabriel Clemens
(10) Martin Schindler v Brendan Dolan/Owen Bates
(3) Gerwyn Price v William O’Connor/Mickey Mansell
(14) Gian van Veen v Dom Taylor/Jose de Sousa
(6) Josh Rock v Callan Rydz/Dirk van Duijvenbode
(11) Peter Wright v Raymond van Barneveld/Cameron Menzies
Schedule of Play
Friday May 24
First Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Dom Taylor v Jose de Sousa
Ritchie Edhouse v Jiri Brejcha
Madars Razma v Jeffrey de Graaf
Host Nation Qualifier 3 v Host Nation Qualifier 4
Brendan Dolan v Owen Bates
William O’Connor v Mickey Mansell
Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha
Andrew Gilding v Host Nation Qualifier 2
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Teemu Harju v James Wade
Host Nation Qualifier 1 v Ryan Joyce
Mike De Decker v Kevin Doets
Joe Cullen v Jermaine Wattimena
Ryan Meikle v Luke Woodhouse
Raymond van Barneveld v Cameron Menzies
Callan Rydz v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gabriel Clemens
Saturday May 25
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Stephen Bunting v Razma/De Graaf
Daryl Gurney v Meikle/Woodhouse
Damon Heta v Edhouse/Brejcha
Dave Chisnall v Zonneveld/Puha
Jonny Clayton v HNQ3/HNQ4
Ricardo Pietreczko v Cullen/Wattimena
Danny Noppert v Gilding/HNQ2
Ryan Searle v Harju/Wade
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Chris Dobey v HNQ1/Joyce
Gerwyn Price v O’Connor/Mansell
Josh Rock v Rydz/Van Duijvenbode
Michael van Gerwen v De Decker/Doets
Martin Schindler v Dolan/Bates
Peter Wright v Van Barneveld/Menzies
Ross Smith v Van den Bergh/Clemens
Gian van Veen v Taylor/De Sousa
Sunday May 26
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order