CHISNALL TO OPEN TITLE CHALLENGE AGAINST ZONNEVELD OR PUHA IN ROSMALEN

Dave Chisnall will begin his defence of the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship against Niels Zonneveld or Haupai Puha, with the draw and schedule for this weekend’s event confirmed.

The Autotron will play host to the seventh PDC European Tour event of 2024 from May 24-26, as 48 players battle it out for the £30,000 top prize in Rosmalen.

This weekend’s action will see reigning champion Chisnall bidding to retain the title, with Dutch number one Michael van Gerwen set to headline on home soil, as he sets his sights on a first European Tour success of the year.

Friday’s first round – which will be broadcast through PDCTV, Viaplay and DAZN – will feature 16 matches across two sessions, as Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld makes his highly-anticipated return to home soil.

Five-time World Champion Van Barneveld will take on Scottish star Cameron Menzies in a blockbuster first round tie, with Dirk van Duijvenbode also in action against former World Championship quarter-finalist Callan Rydz.

Jermaine Wattimena will play Austrian Darts Open runner-up Joe Cullen for a place in Saturday’s second round, as Kevin Doets goes head-to-head with in-form Belgian Mike De Decker.

Zonneveld faces New Zealand’s number one Puha in his opener, while UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and German number two Gabriel Clemens renew their European Tour rivalry in another stand-out clash.

Ten-time TV title winner James Wade will also be in first round action as he kicks off his campaign against Finnish debutant Teemu Harju, with 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding up against a Host Nation representative.

Former Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa meets an in-form Dom Taylor, while Brendan Dolan bids to preserve his hopes of World Cup qualification when he faces emerging youngster Owen Bates.

The 16 seeded players will then enter the fray in Saturday’s second round, as top seed Chisnall sets his sights on a seventh European Tour crown.

Van Gerwen will take centre stage against De Decker or Doets on Saturday evening, as the three-time World Champion targets a second title in the Netherlands in 2024, following his Dutch Darts Masters triumph in January.

Second seed Damon Heta will open his challenge against Ritchie Edhouse or Czech qualifier Jiri Brejcha, while Gerwyn Price makes his European Tour return against William O’Connor or Mickey Mansell.

Dutch number two Danny Noppert could face Gilding in a battle of the former UK Open champions, with sixth seed Josh Rock handed a tough opening assignment against Rydz or Van Duijvenbode.

Van den Bergh and Clemens will compete for the right to play former European Champion Ross Smith, as two-time World Champion Peter Wright prepares to take on Van Barneveld or Menzies in an intriguing second round tussle.

Elsewhere, Gian van Veen – seeded for the first time on the European Tour – will mark his return to home soil with a meeting against Taylor or De Sousa.

Following Saturday’s second round, the last 16 will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

NB: From the original list of entries, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall have withdrawn from the event, and have been replaced by Ritchie Edhouse and Jermaine Wattimena from the Reserve List, with Jonny Clayton becoming a seed in Smith’s absence.

Live coverage of all 2024 European Tour events will be streamed through Viaplay, and through DAZN for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Coverage will also be shown on PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ worldwide.

2024 Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship

Rosmalen, May 24-26

Tournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards

(1) Dave Chisnall v Niels Zonneveld/Haupai Puha

(16) Jonny Clayton v Host Nation Qualifier 3/Host Nation Qualifier 4

(8) Ryan Searle v Teemu Harju/James Wade

(9) Stephen Bunting v Madars Razma/Jeffrey de Graaf

(4) Danny Noppert v Andrew Gilding/Host Nation Qualifier 2

(13) Ricardo Pietreczko v Joe Cullen/Jermaine Wattimena

(5) Michael van Gerwen v Mike De Decker/Kevin Doets

(12) Chris Dobey v Host Nation Qualifier 1/Ryan Joyce

(2) Damon Heta v Ritchie Edhouse/Jiri Brejcha

(15) Daryl Gurney v Ryan Meikle/Luke Woodhouse

(7) Ross Smith v Dimitri Van den Bergh/Gabriel Clemens

(10) Martin Schindler v Brendan Dolan/Owen Bates

(3) Gerwyn Price v William O’Connor/Mickey Mansell

(14) Gian van Veen v Dom Taylor/Jose de Sousa

(6) Josh Rock v Callan Rydz/Dirk van Duijvenbode

(11) Peter Wright v Raymond van Barneveld/Cameron Menzies

Schedule of Play

Friday May 24

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dom Taylor v Jose de Sousa

Ritchie Edhouse v Jiri Brejcha

Madars Razma v Jeffrey de Graaf

Host Nation Qualifier 3 v Host Nation Qualifier 4

Brendan Dolan v Owen Bates

William O’Connor v Mickey Mansell

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

Andrew Gilding v Host Nation Qualifier 2

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Teemu Harju v James Wade

Host Nation Qualifier 1 v Ryan Joyce

Mike De Decker v Kevin Doets

Joe Cullen v Jermaine Wattimena

Ryan Meikle v Luke Woodhouse

Raymond van Barneveld v Cameron Menzies

Callan Rydz v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday May 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Stephen Bunting v Razma/De Graaf

Daryl Gurney v Meikle/Woodhouse

Damon Heta v Edhouse/Brejcha

Dave Chisnall v Zonneveld/Puha

Jonny Clayton v HNQ3/HNQ4

Ricardo Pietreczko v Cullen/Wattimena

Danny Noppert v Gilding/HNQ2

Ryan Searle v Harju/Wade

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Chris Dobey v HNQ1/Joyce

Gerwyn Price v O’Connor/Mansell

Josh Rock v Rydz/Van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen v De Decker/Doets

Martin Schindler v Dolan/Bates

Peter Wright v Van Barneveld/Menzies

Ross Smith v Van den Bergh/Clemens

Gian van Veen v Taylor/De Sousa

Sunday May 26

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s games played in Draw Bracket order