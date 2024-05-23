Tiger Can Pounce Late On

Saeed bin Suroor has become the “forgotten” Godolphin trainer in recent years thanks to the exploits of Charlie Appleby, but he has a strong contender at Goodwood this afternoon when Wild Tiger looks to follow up his easy Yarmouth success in the Class Three handicap at 4.10pm.

Very lightly raced for a five-year-old with just the four career starts, there is every chance the son of Frankel has more to come, and although upped 7lb by the handicapper and into better company today, the fact that he has to carry top-weight suggests the opposition may not be up to all that much.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wild Tiger 4.10pm Goodwood 9/4 Bet365