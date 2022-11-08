Christmas Decoration Out Early this Year

Second guessing juvenile maidens isn’t a game for the faint-hearted but word from the Newmarket gallops suggests that Roger Varian’s Decoration is primed for a big run ahead of the 5.00pm at Kempton.

Owned by Magnier, Smith, Tabor, and Westerberg, you would expect the daughter of Frankel to be in trhe Aidne O’Brien stable but she is a rare foray overseas for her owners and you can be assured that her trainer will want to impress in the hope of gaining some more bluebloods for the yard and it will be a surprise to those closest to the stable if she doesn’t put in a big effort today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Decoration 5.00pm Kempton 6/1 Bet365