I’m Daring To Back The Fry Mare

I have to admit that the Harry Fry horses have, on occasion, looked as if they may be a gallop short after the dry gallops caused issues around the Country, but in Lady Adare they have a mare of untapped talent who may be worth the risk. Bought for £82,000 after winning a Newcastle bumper for Micky Hammond, she changed stables to win a maiden hurdle in October 2021, followed by two novices in January and February this year, the latest at Taunton over this sort of trip by 16 lengths despite an awkward jump at the last.

She makes her handicap debut off a mark of 130 here which seems fair enough, and as you can never judge a horse accurately until they are beaten, she seems worth following for now at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Adare 3.05pm Bangor-on-Dee 3/1 most bookmakers