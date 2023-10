Lucinda Russell has been in among the winners recently, and she unleashes the highly regarded dual bumper winner Esprit Du Potier in the 2.30pm at Kelso this afternoon.

Sixth, but only beaten four lengths in a classy Grade 2 bumper at Aintree in April, the grey tries hurdles for the first time here, and is expected to win this with ease barring any unforeseen mishaps, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Esprit Du Potier 2.30pm Kelso 5/6 most bookmakers