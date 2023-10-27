Coco Is No Clown

A super risky suggestion to end our day with as Dr Richard Newland unleashes Coco Brave in the bumper at 4.20pm with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.

A daughter of Court Cave whose progeny are becoming very profitable to follow, she is related to plenty of winners and may prove well bought at 30,000 Euros if she lives up to her pedigree, and as word reaches me that they think a fair bit of her, first time out may be the time to catch the four-year-old for the better price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coco Brave 4.20pm Aintree 13/2 most bookmakers