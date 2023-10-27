I Will Be Shouting This One Home

Dare To Shout won with a bit in hand on his first start following a wind operation when coming home a length clear at Hexham on his return to action and an added 4lb from the handicapper will hopefully be balanced out by an increase in fitness. Brian Hughes keeps the ride which is a positive in anyone’s book, and with all due respect to trainer Ann Hamilton, I suspect he would be a far shorter price were he in the hands of a more fashionable yard.

Trip and ground look ideal and as it is rare for any horse to have a problem with Aintree over hurdles, the six-year-old should go well barring any unforeseen mishaps.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dare To Shout 3.10pm Aintree 11/2 most bookmakers